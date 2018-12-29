Join the fun at the 2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park as together we resolve to make health a priority in the New Year! This year's event on Saturday, December 29th will offer a 1 mile Family Fun Run/Walk as well as 5K, 10K and 20K courses highlighting the historic beauty of Red Mountain Park. The popular Resolution Run is a must attend for novice and experienced runners wanting to start the New Year off right--don't miss out on the fun (and the great t-shirt* INCLUDED with your registration)!

Returning this year is the ever popular scavenger hunt along the trails with great prizes for the lucky finders! And wonderful community partners will be on-hand to support you in your goals for a healthier, more active 2019.

The 20K run begins at 7:30am with shorter races kicking off at 8:00am. Check-in for all events will open at 7:00am.