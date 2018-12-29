2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Resolution Run

Red Mountain Park 2011 Frankfurt Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama

Join the fun at the 2018 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Resolution Run at Red Mountain Park as together we resolve to make health a priority in the New Year! This year's event on Saturday, December 29th will offer a 1 mile Family Fun Run/Walk as well as 5K, 10K and 20K courses highlighting the historic beauty of Red Mountain Park. The popular Resolution Run is a must attend for novice and experienced runners wanting to start the New Year off right--don't miss out on the fun (and the great t-shirt* INCLUDED with your registration)!

Returning this year is the ever popular scavenger hunt along the trails with great prizes for the lucky finders! And wonderful community partners will be on-hand to support you in your goals for a healthier, more active 2019.

The 20K run begins at 7:30am with shorter races kicking off at 8:00am. Check-in for all events will open at 7:00am.

Info
