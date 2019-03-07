2019 Spencer Lecture Presents Author Barbara Paul Robinson

Enjoy an evening with author Barbara Paul Robinson, who will present the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ 2019 Spencer Lecture, made possible by a generous endowment from the estate of William M. Spencer, III. Robinson is author of Heroes of Horticulture: Americans Who Transformed the Landscape and Rosemary Verey: The Life and Lessons of a Legendary Gardener. A book signing will follow the talk. The lecture is free, but registration is required; visit bbgardens.org/spencerlecture.