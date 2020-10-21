OLLI at UA presents "2020: The Election that Will Change America" by Natalie Davis, Howell T. Hefin Professor Emerita of American Politics, Birmingham-Southern College. Davis will review election projections, what to look for and what the outcome will mean for our country. She will explore the presidential contest, including the impact of the Electoral College, the possibility of the Senate changing from Republican to Democratic and the Alabama race for U.S. Senate. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.