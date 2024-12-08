2024 Mountain Brook Holiday Parade

The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, December 8th at 3 p.m., beginning at Mountain Brook Office Park and traveling down Cahaba Road. The parade, presented by Athena Pest Control, will feature school groups and local businesses, and will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus atop a Mountain Brook Fire Department truck. Children can enjoy the parade, take photos with Santa, and partake in the activities in the Children’s Village near the parade stage.