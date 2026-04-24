2026 English Village Spring Fling

Join us for the English Village Spring Fling on Saturday, April 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM for an afternoon of community, shopping, and springtime charm in one of Mountain Brook’s most beloved villages.

Hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, this event is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Ray & Poynor, with additional support from Pinnacle Financial Partners and Still Johnson Interiors.

Stroll through English Village and enjoy a festive afternoon featuring a vintage car showcase from the Mountain Brook Driving Club, live music, and special promotions from your favorite local merchants. It is the perfect opportunity to shop for Mother’s Day, meet friends, and enjoy time in the village.

This year, the Mountain Brook Driving Club is also helping raise awareness for Parkinson’s-related resources through partnerships with the YMCA of Greater Birmingham and the Parkinson Association of Alabama. Be sure to grab a raffle ticket during the event to support these efforts.

Raffle items include experiences and gifts from

Zoom Motorsports

Seasons 52

Char Bar

Fleming’s

The Bottle Shop

We hope to see you there!