21st Annual Symphony30 Picnic

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Come enjoy our world-class Alabama Symphony Orchestra perform live on the grounds of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Enjoy the music and dinner from Jim N Nicks while the kids create music-related crafts! All proceeds benefit the Alabama symphony orchestra is out reach efforts in our community.Tickets at www.symphony30.com.

Info
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
2056178911
