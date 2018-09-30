Come enjoy our world-class Alabama Symphony Orchestra perform live on the grounds of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Enjoy the music and dinner from Jim N Nicks while the kids create music-related crafts! All proceeds benefit the Alabama symphony orchestra is out reach efforts in our community.Tickets at www.symphony30.com.
21st Annual Symphony30 Picnic
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
Upcoming Events