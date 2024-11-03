Iris Luxury Hair Presents the 2nd Annual Iris Blossoms Charity Gala

Join us for an enchanting evening of hope and empowerment at the 2nd Annual Iris Blossoms Charity Gala! On Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 4 PM to 8 PM, come together at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom in Riverchase Galleria to support girls and women facing hair loss due to cancer treatment and alopecia.

Featuring a fashion show with courageous models, including a vibrant seven-year-old sharing her inspiring story. Enjoy a delicious catered meal, live performances from talented artists, and a silent auction with amazing items like custom wigs, hair growth products, and photography sessions—all to benefit those in need.

Tickets are just $55 per person and can be purchased at www.irisblossoms.org. Every ticket purchased directly supports our mission to provide custom wigs for those experiencing hair loss.

Don’t miss this heartwarming event where we come together to empower our Blossoms on their journey to recovery. For more information, visit https://www.irisblossoms.org/!

Let’s blossom together!