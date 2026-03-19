2nd Annual JamAID Event

Join the 2nd Annual JamAID on April 30 at Lakeview Marina/High Dive Lounge for a night of live music supporting a great cause.

JamAID is a community music event hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Adults with Intellectual Disabilities (FAID).

Short for “Jammin for Adults with Intellectual Disabilities,” the event features multiple local bands and raises funds for scholarships supporting the Auburn EAGLES and Alabama CrossingPoints programs.

These multi-year, on-campus programs help students with intellectual disabilities build life skills, experience dorm living, and develop greater independence and social connections.