2nd Annual Racking for a Reason- Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

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Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center for the 2nd Annual Racking for a Reason – Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness. Enjoy an evening of mahjong, friendship, and fun while helping raise awareness and support for ovarian cancer patients and their families. All proceeds benefit ovarian cancer research, education, and NLOCF's Just a Need patient support program.

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Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events, Food & Drink, fundraiser
2059998021
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