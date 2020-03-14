Throw on your best green and raise a pint for Birmingham’s 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will take place in Five Points South on Saturday, March 14 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.!

The procession will make its way through Five Points South, starting at Zydeco and ending at Quinlan Castle. The event is family friendly and features the Chick-fil-A Lucky Zone for kids with activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about the parade, route, food and drink specials and more, please visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/36th-annual-parade/.

And the fun doesn’t end after the parade – celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Five Points South all day long! From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., dine and enjoy drink specials from Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and Guinness in the festive, St. Patrick’s Day-themed atmospheres of participating Five Points South restaurants, venues and bars.

The event will feature live music on the Cortland Vesta stage throughout the day. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Hooley will perform traditional Irish music, and from 2:30 to 5 p.m., Marc Gunn, also known as “The Celtfather,” will play traditional songs on the autoharp.

More information about the St. Patrick’s Celebration and events can be found at http://stpatsfivepoints.com/st-patricks-day-festivities/