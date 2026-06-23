6th Annual Together in Teal- Live Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer

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Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

🦋 6th Annual Together in Teal Butterfly Release 🦋

Join the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Aldridge Gardens for an inspiring afternoon of awareness, hope, and remembrance.

Enjoy live music, educational exhibits, an ovarian cancer awareness program featuring UAB physicians, and the breathtaking release of 600–800 painted lady and monarch butterflies as we honor survivors, support those currently battling ovarian cancer, and remember those we have lost.

Register today at www.cureovariancancer.org 💙🦋

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Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, fundraiser
2059998021
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