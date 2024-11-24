77th Annual Handel's Messiah

The 77th annual presentation of Handel's Messiah will be presented at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 24th, at 3:00 p.m. by the Alabama Civic Chorale and members of Alabama Symphony. The performance is free. Childcare is provided. Early arrival suggested for seating. This is a wonderful and meaningful way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com

