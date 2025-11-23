78th Presentation of Handel's Messiah

The 78th annual presentation of the masterpiece, Handel's Messiah, will be presented at Riverchase United Methodist Church on Sunday, November 23rd, at 3:00 p.m. by the Alabama Civic Chorale and members of Alabama Symphony. The performance is free. Early arrival is suggested. This is a wonderful and meaningful way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com for more information.