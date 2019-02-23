Eighth Annual Local Camellia Show

Camellia fans from around the Birmingham and North-Central Alabama area are invited to bring their outdoor-grown blooms to participate in our 8th Annual Local Camellia Show. While this is actually the Society’s 70th annual show, this year will be our seventh show focusing entirely on local blooms – those grown outdoors in our area.

Blooms may be entered into the show between 8:30 and 10:30 am Saturday, Feb 23. Bring your blooms to the auditorium of Birmingham Botanical Center where members of the Society will assist you in preparing the blooms for display. You do not have to know the names of their blooms in order to enter them in the show. All necessary supplies will be provided at no charge. Awards will be provided for the most attractive blooms in several categories. Judging of the blooms will begin at 11:00 am Saturday. All the blooms entered, with awards and ribbons signifying the award winners, will be available for public viewing from 1:00-5:00 Saturday afternoon. Colors will include red, white, pink, blush, variegated and perhaps even the elusive yellow camellia. They will range in size from two-inch miniatures to 7 inch giants that are simply breathtaking.

Judges for the show include Tom and Cindy Warriner. Both are American Camellia Society certified judges, are avid growers of camellia blooms out of doors, and will provide tips on camellia care. Experienced camellia fans from Birmingham will also be available to discuss particular camellia problems or answer questions. Those wishing help in identifying camellia blooms from their yard may bring them to the “Name That Bloom” table.

A highlight of the show will be blooms of the Birmingham Heritage Camellias. These are unique camellia varieties which were developed by local growers in our area – about thirty cultivars in total. Over the years some of these treasures have been lost, but we are propagating plants from all available specimens so they may be preserved for the enjoyment of future generations. The Birmingham Camellia Society donated two plants each of 13 Heritage varieties. These were planted in a special section of the camellia gardens, which is dedicated to these historic varieties. Shown below are five examples of these lovely camellias.

For further information, contact Tom Warriner 850-803-1161 (photocrafttom@gmail.com) or Dave Glass 205-901-3010 (glasswd@gmail.com).

8:30-10:30 a.m. – Entry of Blooms

1:00 -5:00 p.m. – Public Viewing