A Taste of Louisiana

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium 100 Ben Chapman Dr, Mountain Brook, Alabama

The Greater Birmingham LSU Alumni Association is holding its third annual “A Taste of Louisiana” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the stadium concourse.

Tickets are $15, but children 12 and younger get in free. Tickets can be obtained at lsubirmingham.org or at the gate.

Individuals, companies or restaurants interested in forming teams should contact Austin Hatch at 801-941-1874 or austinphatch@gmail.com. The cost to enter a team is $100 for amateurs and $250 for professional teams. Awards will be given for best main entrée, best dessert and best overall.

Info
