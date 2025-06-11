ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHICKVARA SHARES WEATHER OF THE SEASONS
to
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHCIKVARA SHARES
WEATHER OF THE SEASONS
WEDNESDAY - JUNE 11, 2025
1 PM TO 2 PM
AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS
A fun Event for kids and families coming up at Aldridge Gardens on Wednesday, June 11, 1 pm to 2 pm.
ABC 33/40 Evan Chickvara will share “Weather of the Seasons”. The audience will enjoy a fun and interactive way to learn about the weather. All ages are welcome, and no registration required. Simply Sweet Custom Cakes to donate for the event.
Info
Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family