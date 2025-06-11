ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHICKVARA SHARES WEATHER OF THE SEASONS

to

Aldridge Gardens 3530 Lorna Road, Hoover, Alabama 35216

ABC 33/40 METEOROLOGIST EVAN CHCIKVARA SHARES

WEATHER OF THE SEASONS

WEDNESDAY - JUNE 11, 2025

1 PM TO 2 PM

AT ALDRIDGE GARDENS

A fun Event for kids and families coming up at Aldridge Gardens on Wednesday, June 11, 1 pm to 2 pm.

ABC 33/40 Evan Chickvara will share “Weather of the Seasons”. The audience will enjoy a fun and interactive way to learn about the weather. All ages are welcome, and no registration required. Simply Sweet Custom Cakes to donate for the event.

Info

Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
205-739-6557
to
