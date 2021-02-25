ACT, SAT, or Both? - Hosted by The Princeton Review

Join the experts at The Princeton Review to learn about the differences and similarities between the SAT and ACT. What are the unique challenges each test type presents? What should you consider when trying to decide which is best for you? What resources are available to help you in that decision? Come learn the answers to these questions and more in this online session. Megan Hunter from The Princeton Review will be the host and speaker of this event.

Register today with this link: https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/476329

This FREE virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.

Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our new e-newsletter! Sign up to receive email updates: ONL Teen E-Newsletter.