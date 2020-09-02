ACT Scores Back Session

Due to tropical storm Marco and hurricane Laura approaching New Orleans (resident city of guest lecturer, Megan Hunter), the ACT Virtual Scores Back Session has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 2 at 4:30PM. Participants will still meet virtually.

Maximize the value of your practice test by joining the experts at The Princeton Review at an ACT Scoresback Session!

You’ll learn how to best understand everything on your comprehensive score report and how to convert that understanding into positive action to improve your score going forward.

CLICK HERE to register today! This is a FREE online program for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have any questions, send an email to the teen librarians at teens@eolib.org.