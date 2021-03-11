ACT Strategy Seminar

The experts at The Princeton Review go in-depth on the ACT in this virtual seminar. Come learn everything you need to know about the ACT, including structure, content, and approach. How should you approach time management and pacing? What are you expected to know for the Math and English sections? Why is the Science section such a challenge? Get all these answers and more at The Princeton Review’s ACT Seminar. Megan Hunter from The Princeton Review will be the speaker for this virtual seminar.

Register today with this link: https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/476330

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our new e-newsletter!