Acting for Non-Actors (Intermediate) with Brendan Powers

Ideal for those with some acting experience and a grasp of theatre stagecraft and terminology, these sessions will delve deeper into creating engaging, nuanced performances, both scripted and improvised. Participants will explore exercises in character study, text analysis, and ensemble work in a fun, casual learning environment.

About the Teaching Artist: Brendan Powers has worked at regional theatres across the country for over 25 years. A member of the professional actors’ union, Actors’ Equity, he is a longtime member of the acting ensemble at Florida Repertory Theatre, which is hailed as one of America’s top repertory companies by The Wall Street Journal. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife, actress Rachel Burttram, created tiny_Theatre and performed play readings on Facebook Live from their bedroom closet-turned-theatre for viewers from around the globe. In all, they showcased over 200 current playwrights across more than 300 episodes and were featured in American Theatre magazine. The venture later expanded to include three online interactive murder mysteries written and performed by the couple in their home studio for Airbnb Online Experiences. Those offerings ran for over two years, and tiny_Theatre was named the “Best Live Theatre” experience on the platform. Brendan’s TV credits include Graceland (USA Network) and Bloodline (Netflix), as well as over a dozen TV commercials for Alabama Tourism’s Road Trips campaign. He has taught numerous acting workshops over the years and served as the artistic director of the Theatre Studies department at Niagara University.