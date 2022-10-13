ADHD 101: A 3-part series

Dale Wisely, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist and serves as Executive Director of ALL IN MOUNTAIN BROOK. He has extensive clinical experience with youth with ADHD and is one of the most experienced adult educators on the topic of ADHD and mental health in Alabama. Join him for a 3-part series in which attendees will develop a deeper understanding of the nature of attention-deficit disorders, treatment of the disorders, and helping the ADHD child at home.

Three Tuesdays, 12-1 p.m.

Mountain Brook Board of Education Building

I. October 13

II. October 20

III. October 27