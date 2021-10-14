ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely: A 3-part Series

Sponsored by ALL IN MOUNTAIN BROOK. A 3-part series on 3 Thursdays: Oct. 14, 21, 28. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Dale Wisely offers this series on ADHD with this guiding principle: "There is no greater blessing in the life of a person with ADHD than loved ones who truly understand the disorder." Myths and lack of knowledge about this disorder leads to poor treatment, family conflict, stress and potential depression in those who have this disorder. Sadly, only a small minority of parents (and educators) have a sufficient knowledge of ADHD. This course aims to remedy that, with the goal of improving the quality of life of the child with ADHD and his or her family.