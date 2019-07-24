Bridge natural and family connections in this intergenerational camp, which you can attend for the day or for the full week of July 22–26. Professional naturalist Taylor Steele will guide your family through a hands-on exploration of Birmingham Botanical Gardens' 67.5 acres, from looking at the unique adaptations and everyday uses of tropical plants to exploring the wild beauty of Alabama Woodlands. Each day participants will venture out with a unique theme and focus in the Gardens, allowing families to enjoy the entire week or to attend camp days as your family’s schedule allows.

Drop-In (daily) cost is $20 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $25 for Non-Members (covers one adult + one child); additional family members are welcome at $5 each. Recommended for children ages 4 and above; younger siblings are welcome with adult supervision. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/adventures-in-the-gardens-a-family-camp-experience.php