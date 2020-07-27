Adventures in Enchanted Lands - entering 1st – 3rd graders

Visit a world limited only by your imagination! Create your own mermaid story, search for dragon’s eggs, and design your own fairy wings. Each day is an adventure with magical creatures and enchanted activities. Campers explore each day’s theme through dance, art and drama classes.

July 27-31 | 9:00-11:30 | $120

All camps are led by professional staff in our studios in Homewood.

Camps have been shortened and will not include lunch time together.

Camps will have a smaller number of campers than normal to allow for social distancing as much as possible.