Afternoon Tea Talk
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Grab a cup of tea (or coffee) and enjoy a casual conversation with O'Neal Library teen librarians and other participants! Conversations may include books, music, hobbies, games—anything you feel like talking about.
This Zoom program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. If you have any questions, email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.
Info
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Entertainment