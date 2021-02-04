OLLI at UA presents "The Air Service in Alabama during the Great War" by Robert Kane.

Some Alabamians are familiar with the participation of three Alabama National Guard regiments in the Great War, but most are not familiar with the recently established Air Service in Alabama. In 1917, the Air Service established a fight training school at an airfield located southeast of Montgomery near present-day Pike Road.

A year later, they added an aircraft and engine repair depot on the former site of the Wright Brothers civilian fight school. While the training field closed after the war and reopened during World War II, it is virtually gone, covered by private housing. However, the depot not only stayed open, it continued to expand to become Maxwell Air Force Base.

