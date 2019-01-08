OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Alabama Bicentennial Program: Alabama Geology." Presenter: Barbara Brande, Assistant Professor of Geology, University of Montevallo. We are familiar with the Alabama we see today. If we observed that view in the past, though, the state’s paleogeography would be vastly different. Rocks record a varied history for our state. Major changes are seen as sea levels rise and fall, leaving oceans that cover more and then less of Alabama. 500 million years ago, tectonic activity brought huge mountains, which then eroded to leave today’s folded hills, ridges, and thick valley soils. 300 million years ago, great coal-forming swamps left the basis for an important aspect of our economic history. 80 million years ago, half the state was underwater, leaving important fossils of marine dinosaurs. Come learn about Alabama’s paleogeography and how our ancient geology set the stage for today’s state.