OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Alabama Bicentennial Program: Crooks, Scoundrels, and Other Politicians." Presenter: Steve Flowers, former state legislator, author, columnist, and TV and radio host. Few states have had as colorful a history as Alabama. Some of the most colorful figures have been figures in government and politics such as George Wallace, Big Jim Folsom, Lister Hill, Frank M. Johnson Jr., and Howell Heflin. Then there are others like Rankin Fite, Roger Bedford, Paul Hubbert, Bill Baxley, John Patterson, Fob James, Albert Brewer, and recently, Mike Hubbard and Robert Bentley. We will also learn about “Sin City,” Phenix City. Steve weaves a thread through all of these stories and legends, spinning a yarn that is captivating, educational, and actually truthful.