OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Alabama Bicentennial Program: My Time in the FBI." Presenter: Ashley Curry, Mayor, Vestavia Hills; retired from FBI. Mayor Curry spent 23 years in the Birmingham Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, retiring in 2003. He will share a historical review of some of the major cases handled by the Birmingham Division of the FBI during the period 1980-2000. Included will be some of the national cases such as the Judge Vance bombing, the federal prison riots in Atlanta and Talladega, and the Eric Robert Rudolph case that all had Birmingham connections. He will also share some humorous episodes that he experienced as an FBI Special Agent and give his perspective about how the investigative priorities changed after the events of 9/11/01.