Alabama Bridal & Wedding Expo

Our event features an amazing selection of wedding professionals ready to help you find the perfect gown, reception venue, invitations, photographer, music, menu, honeymoon destination, and much more! Don’t miss the bridal fashion shows and live DJ demos, plus tons of prizes and giveaways. Visit our website for showcase dates and times. We’ll see you at the show!!

Sunday, November 15, 2020

12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Get your FREE passes on the show’s website: www.bridalshowsal.com

Entertainment, events
