Alabama Dance Council Presents: BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. BODYTRAFFIC pushes boundaries and has establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. The company is deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world. Named “the company of the future” by the Los Angeles Times, BODYTRAFFIC is internationally recognized for its high caliber work and palpable love of dance.