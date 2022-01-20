Alabama Dance Council Presents: staibdance
to
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
staibdance is an Atlanta-based contemporary dance company that values the provocative power of movement. Through performances, workshops and intensives, we celebrate our dynamic cultural ecosystem, and ignite conversations to foster community. Throughout a 13-year history, staibdance has been an ever-evolving organization. Staibdance performances and classes ask participants to lose themselves and find themselves through evocative imagery both on the stage and in the studio classroom.
