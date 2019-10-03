Alabama's Encycopedia

Bessemer Public Library 400 19th St North , Bessemer, Alabama 35020

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Alabama's Encyclopedia." Instructor: Laura Hill, Communications Editor, Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Discover places to visit. Uncover unique stories and remarkable history. Learn how the Encyclopedia of Alabama, an award-winning online resource, places the State’s history, culture, and natural environment at your fingertips.

Bessemer Public Library 400 19th St North , Bessemer, Alabama 35020
Education & Learning, History, Leisure & Recreation
