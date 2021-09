Oct. 14: Alice Cooper. 7:30 p.m. BJCC Concert Hall, 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. N. Rock legend Alice Cooper brings his flamboyant show to Birmingham. Also appearing will beĀ former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. For information and tickets, call 800-745-3000 or go to bjcc.org/events-and-tickets.php