The ALOB presents the Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest

Do you have the hottest dog in the ham? Join the ALOB, Saturday, May 11th at Avondale Brewing to find out! This event is a fun way to be the good for animals in need. We are calling all dogs to bring their owners and enter! We have fantastic prizes, vendors, food, Fetch Truck and a dancing good time with Birmingham’s Disco Amigos. Plus, amazing judges including Chloe Doodle, Valerie Thomas of The VAL Group, and Trace Barnett finalist on Next Food Network Star.

With 11 categories including: Dandiest Doodle, Terrific Tri “pawed”, Best Fur-do, Most Talented, Most Exotic, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior (7+ yrs.), Most Squeezable Puppy (4-12 mos.), Best Looking Female/ Male, & Cutest Couple (your dog & you), there’s something for everpawdy!

Registration begins at 11 am and the contest starts at 1 pm. Admission is a $10 donation accepted at the door. Contest Entry fee*- -$20 each dog/one category; Additional categories $5 each

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for more information.