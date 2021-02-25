Alys Stephens Center Presents Dedication

Celebrate Black History Month with a live-streamed concert on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET! “Dedication” is a tribute to Black history icons who have made their mark in the cause of civil rights, music, sports and American culture in general.

The featured individuals are selected for their greatness and contributions. A musical tribute is then performed that either highlights their contributions or is a part of their legacy. A short but comprehensive three- to four-minute video bio is shown prior to the song to give the audience some history and context for the featured Black history icon.

FREE // Must Virtually Reserve