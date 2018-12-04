AMA Birmingham Content Marketing Workshop

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to host a Content Marketing Workshop, led by Phyllis Neill Rush, Content Marketing Director for Bell Media. Join AMA as Rush shares her marketing experience, outlining the tangible implications of content marketing as the new business storyteller, as well as how to get your company excited about content marketing, how to distribute content in innovative ways and which metrics should be used to track and measure your efforts. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the central meeting space at Innovation Depot. Lunch will be provided by Taziki’s.

AMA Birmingham is pleased to offer marketers the opportunity to network with industry professionals and thought-leaders, as well as directly benefit from the experience of local executives and peers.

This workshop is open to anyone interested. Tickets range in price from $35 to $75 and include lunch. Space is limited, but tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting amabirminghamcontent2018.eventbrite.com.