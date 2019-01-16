AMA Birmingham January Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Scott Bell, Founder & CEO for Bell Media, LLC, as the keynote speaker for its January Signature Series Luncheon. Bell will share knowledge developed over more than ten years of digital marketing experience, outdoor and indoor media development, new product implementation and team leadership. Join AMA as Bell presents “How Much Will You Pay for a New Customer?” – a discussion about customer acquisition cost, churn rates and lifetime value. Plus, learn how these figures can demonstrate ROI and inform where you ought to spend your marketing budget.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ama-birmingham-signature-series-luncheon-january-2019-registration-54350251064.