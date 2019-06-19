AMA Birmingham June Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome John Boone, principle for Orchestra Partners, as the keynote speaker for its June Signature Series Luncheon. Boone specializes in organizational strategy, market analysis, community development and project design/management, and he will discuss building multiple real estate brands under one, as well as the three distinct tiers of branding in commercial real estate development: the property owner and/or developer, the project itself and the tenants. Join AMA as we learn how Orchestra Partners uniquely plays a heavy part in all three tiers.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.