AMA Birmingham March Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Lori Sullivan, director of marketing for Fleetio, as the keynote speaker for its March Signature Series Luncheon. Sullivan will share how to Fleetio has developed their SaaS brand through digital marketing, technology and data and has leveraged the product to manage thousands of vehicles in fleets across the world. Join AMA as we learn how a SaaS startup comes to life, the needs for digital marketing for a new, unique service and how data supports tough decision making.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.