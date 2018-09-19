AMA Birmingham September Signature Series Luncheon

The American Marketing Association (AMA) – Birmingham Chapter is excited to welcome Robert Fuqua as the keynote speaker for its September Signature Series Luncheon. Fuqua is the Founder, President and CEO of Atlas RFID Solutions, a rapidly growing technology firm focused upon delivering information-centric solutions that leverage the capabilities of emerging auto-ID technologies. Fuqua will be offering his own insight on the age-old wisdom: seek first to understand, then to be understood. The key? Being understood by the right people.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harbert Center downtown. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with marketing professionals and industry thought-leaders as well as directly benefit from the experience of one of Birmingham’s top executives.

Anyone is welcome to join AMA for this professional development and networking opportunity. Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and include lunch. Student tickets are available for just $15, AMA member tickets cost $25 and non-AMA member tickets are $35. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online by visiting https://amabirmingham.org/.