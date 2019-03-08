OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "American Crime Film Classics;" Friday, March 8, 15, 22, and 29th; 1:00 - 4:00 PM. In an auditorium setting, view classic films and enhance your understanding through a followup discussion with area theater and literary professionals:

Ward Haarbauer, founder of the Department of Theatre at UAB

Martha Haarbauer, founder of the professional actors, Seasoned Players

Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA

Jesse Bates, professional actor and retired Director of Theatre, Alabama School of Fine Arts

Melanie Jeffcoat, professional actress and documentary film producer.

Mar 8: The Godfather (Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan): The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire over to his reluctant son.

Mar 15: Bonnie & Clyde (Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway). A waitress falls in love with an ex-con and together they start a violent crime spree through the country, stealing cars and robbing banks.

Mar 22: Double Indemnity (Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck). An insurance salesman has an affair and lets himself be talked into a murder/insurance fraud scheme of his lover’s husband.

Mar 29: Body Heat (William Hurt, Kathleen Turner). In the midst of a searing heat wave, a woman persuades her lover, a small-town lawyer, to murder her rich husband.