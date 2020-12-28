Among Us Game Hour for Teens in Grades 7-12
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Join us for an hour of Among Us rounds! Tune in to the Zoom video so you can determine who is SUS out loud. We recommend using 2 devices for this program: one to check-in on Zoom and one to play the game. You can download Among Us in Google Play or the App Store. There is also a desktop version available.
This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. We ask that you check-in to the Zoom meeting to receive the game code.
Among Us is a popular game of teamwork and betrayal. Players are either crew members or imposter(s), and you must either complete tasks or sabotage the space ship. Learn more about the game here: http://www.innersloth.com/gameAmongUs.php.
Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.