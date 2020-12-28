Among Us Game Hour for Teens in Grades 7-12

Join us for an hour of Among Us rounds! Tune in to the Zoom video so you can determine who is SUS out loud. We recommend using 2 devices for this program: one to check-in on Zoom and one to play the game. You can download Among Us in Google Play or the App Store. There is also a desktop version available.

This virtual program is for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to participate. We ask that you check-in to the Zoom meeting to receive the game code.

Among Us is a popular game of teamwork and betrayal. Players are either crew members or imposter(s), and you must either complete tasks or sabotage the space ship. Learn more about the game here: http://www.innersloth.com/gameAmongUs.php.

Got questions? Email teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org.