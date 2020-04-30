The Animal League of Birmingham's Sit. Stay. Home. Quarantine Cutie Pet Photo Contest

The Animal League of Birmingham is excited to host the SIT.STAY.HOME Quarantine Cutie Pet Photo Contest. This fundraiser, benefiting Alabama animals in need, will begin April 30,2020 at 9 am CT and continue until May 14, 2020 at 9pm CT and has a ribbon and great prizes for the 1st and 2nd place pet winners in each category! The winner of ALOB’s Sit. Stay. Home. , our Quarantine Cutie, will be selected by a panel of judges from the top 2 photos in each category and be announced within a week of the contest’s conclusion.

The contest asks “Quarantiners” to upload a photo of their pet quarantine buddy at gogophotocontest.com where friends, family, and strangers can vote for their favorite photo. Open to anyone, and with multiple categories, there is something for everyone! Categories include: All Dressed Up with Nowhere to Go, Best Co-Worker, Beauty School Drop Out, and Quarantine Pets Be Like. Cost of entry is a $10 donation that will be used for spay/neuter or to assist local rescues and shelters. We can’t wait to see the fun your pets have brought to your quarantine life!

A little about us, the Animal League of Birmingham is a non-profit organization, made up of volunteers, who raise money to support the health, welfare, and wellbeing of Alabama animals in need. If you know anything about Alabama, you know there are a lot of pets to help and your dollars will be put to hard work. To learn more about our good works, follow us on Facebook or Instagram. www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com