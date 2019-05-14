The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens invites members to celebrate the beauty, biodiversity, and ecological and economic impact of Alabama’s rivers by joining us for this special presentation by Dr. Bill Deutsch, co-founder of Alabama Water Watch and author of Alabama Rivers: A Celebration and Challenge. Reception will begin at 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. The event is free for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join the Friends and register at https://bbgardens.org/annual-member-celebration.php