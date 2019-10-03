Antiques at the Gardens 2019

The 14th annual Antiques at the Gardens is Birmingham’s premier event for fans of good design and good taste. The 2019 show, presented by IBERIABANK, includes talks by 11 nationally acclaimed interior designers, architects, and landscape designers.

The dealer halls feature shopping from 22 curated vendors from across the U.S. specializing in antiques, furniture, fine art, vintage jewelry, silver, Oriental rugs, home and garden decor, and other exquisite items.

Our headline Red Diamond Lecture Series features two lectures, a morning event with decorator Markham Roberts and an afternoon event with gardening and lifestyle experts Renny Reynolds and Jack Staub.

Separate tickets are required for the black-tie Gala at the Gardens, shopping and speaker events. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities.

Tickets, show schedule, speaker bios, and a dealer directory are available at bbgardens.org/antiques.