Apollo Moon Tree and Moon Rocks

Join Jason Kirby, Library Assistant and Archivist for the Library at the Gardens, and Judith Wright, Teen Librarian at Homewood Public Library, as they team up to continue our celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Jason will share fun facts about the 1971 Apollo 14 NASA mission that explored the effects of weightlessness on seeds, and the trees— including the Gardens' own Moon sycamore— that grew from them. Judith will show off Moon Rocks on loan through the NASA@ My Library project.

Free and open to the public! To learn more, visit https://bbgardens.org/partner-events.php