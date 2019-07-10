Apollo Moon Trees and NASA Moon Rocks

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is excited to partner with Homewood Public Library to host two special programs about Alabama’s Moon Trees and NASA Moon Rocks. Jason Kirby, Archivist for the Library at the Gardens, will share fun facts about the 1971 Apollo 14 NASA mission that explored the effects of weightlessness on seeds, and the trees—including the Gardens’ own Moon sycamore— that grew from them. Judith Wright, Teen Librarian at Homewood Public Library, will show off Moon Rocks on loan through the NASA My Library project. Mark your calendar to blast off and explore these fascinating artifacts—as well as Apollo 14 memorabilia in our collection—with us! For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/partner-events.php