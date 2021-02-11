OLLI at UA presents "Archaeology of Alabama" by Matthew Gage.

Alabama has an incredible archaeological record derived from over 13,000 years of occupation. From Paleoindian to Civil Rights, we will give a broad overview of the state’s heritage and discuss some specific archaeological sites that highlight its incredible cultural diversity.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.