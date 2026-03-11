Aromi Azaleas—Bred for Alabama's Climate

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

After years of meticulous research, Mobile native Dr. Eugene Aromi produced superior blooming azalea hybrids that could stand up to Alabama’s heat and humidity. Presented by Advanced Master Gardener David Doggett, this program will review the history of hybridizing azaleas and share beautiful photos of Dr. Aromi’s life work.

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
